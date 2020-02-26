Frontdoor: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) _ Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $19 million.
The Memphis, Tennessee-based company said it had net income of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and amortization costs, came to 25 cents per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 18 cents per share.
The home services provider posted revenue of $300 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $299.5 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $153 million, or $1.80 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.37 billion.
Frontdoor expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion.
Frontdoor shares have declined 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 55% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FTDR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FTDR