JSU seeks revenge on Tennessee St.

TEAM LEADERS: The Gamecocks have been led by De'Torrion Ware and Jacara Cross. Ware has averaged 12.4 points and 5.3 rebounds while Cross has recorded 12.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Tigers have been anchored by Wesley Harris and Carlos Marshall Jr.. Harris has averaged 11.5 points and 6.1 rebounds while Marshall has put up 11.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.DOMINANT DE'TORRION: Ware has connected on 35.2 percent of the 162 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 15 of 36 over the last five games. He's also made 77.4 percent of his free throws this season.