Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

Barr, DeVos addressing National Religious Broadcasters
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Attorney General William Barr is speaking at the National Religious Broadcasters convention in Tennessee on Wednesday. U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is also on the schedule. So is Jay Sekulow, one of the attorneys who defended President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial. According to the convention schedule, Barr's presentation is part of a forum exploring the First Amendment and religious liberty. DeVos and Sekulow are on a panel discussing public policy. National Religious Broadcasters describes itself as an international association of Christian communicators. The convention at a Nashville hotel runs through Friday.
Large land parcel added to Cumberland Trail State Park
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say a large parcel of land has been added to the Justin P. Wilson Cumberland Trail State Park to support wildlife habitat, native ecology and public recreation. State officials say more than 6,000 acres of land are being added to the state park. The land in east Tennessee was purchased in November 2019 by The Conservation Fund. The environmental group held the land until the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation could buy it. The department will use the land to develop a segment for the Cumberland Trail that will connect to the Ozone Falls State Natural Area.
Refugee resettlement resolution advances in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers once again showed their displeasure with Gov. Bill Lee's decision to keep accepting refugees by advancing a resolution Tuesday that criticized the Republican's actions as violating the separation of powers. The GOP-dominant Statehouse is currently leading a lawsuit claiming the federal refugee resettlement program improperly forces the state to spend money on additional services for the newcomers, including health care and education. In the interim, however, lawmakers haven't only expressed disappointment with Lee's choice to keep resettling refugees, but also filed several measures this year seeking to overturn his December decision.
Tennessee Supreme Court lets opioids case move forward
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's Supreme Court won't hear an appeal from pharmaceutical companies asking to be dismissed as defendants in an opioid lawsuit. The decision means the case against the companies can move forward. Suing are six Tennessee district attorneys whose districts are along the Interstate 75 corridor. Two children who were born addicted to opioids are also plaintiffs in the suit filed in Campbell County in 2017. In a Tuesday news release from the district attorneys, Eighth District Attorney General Jared Effler says the group is determined to hold the pharmaceutical companies accountable. The suit seeks compensation for the ravages that opioids have brought on their communities.
Mom of missing toddler arrested for filing police report
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The mother of a 15-month-old Tennessee girl who is the subject of an Amber Alert has been arrested for filing a false police report. The Bristol Herald Courier reported Tuesday night that Megan Boswell, who has said the toddler’s grandmother took the little girl to Mendota, Virginia, was charged with one count of filing a false police report, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. She is being held on $1,000 bail. The Sullivan County, Tennessee, Sheriff's Office said authorities searched the campground but didn't find the girl. The girl was reported missing Feb. 18, but was last seen in December. Authorities said they are trying to determine why her disappearance was not reported sooner.
Man arrested, accused of wounding man in road rage shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say a man has been arrested and accused of shooting at a driver during a road rage incident. Michael Angers was arrested Tuesday and charged with attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm. Shelby County sheriff's deputies say the victim was driving Monday night when a car passed him on the right and shot at him. The victim told deputies he followed the car and took down the license plate number. Paramedics found metal fragments in the victim's leg. Deputies traced the tag to 43-year-old Angers' home. Angers told deputies he shot at the car because the victim was driving recklessly. It's unclear whether Angers has an attorney.