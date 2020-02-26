Local Jewish community stepping up to help feed those in need with the ‘Great Big Sandwich Make’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Jewish community in Memphis is stepping up to help anyone who may not know where their next meal is coming from.
The Baron Hirsch Congregation is hosting its “Great Big Sandwich Make” Wednesday evening.
This is the fourth year volunteers have gathered to put together Peanut Butter and Jelly sandwiches.
In the last few years, about 2,000 sandwiches have been made.
But this year, they hope to make 10,000 sandwiches.
“The Jewish holiday of Purim is one in which we make extra care that every single person in our community has enough food, has what they need. This is our small effort to try and make a difference in the city of Memphis,” said Rabbi Binyamin Lehrfield, Baron Hirsch Congregation.
The Jewish holiday Purim is on March 9, and Rabbi Lehrfield says the holiday is about thinking of others.
The sandwiches will be donated to St. Mary’s Catholic Church Soup Kitchen.
