MFD: Arsonist responsible for fires at 4 cellphone towers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Fire Department says someone is starting fires at cellphone towers across the city.
Firefighters have responded to four such fires since December, resulting in more than half a million dollars worth of damage.
- Dec. 5 -- 118 Neil St. -- $5,000 damage
- Dec. 5 -- 2754 Faxon Ave. -- $10,000 damage
- Jan. 28 -- 20 Flicker St. -- $500,000 damage
- Feb. 17 -- 4087 Summer Ave. -- $75,000 damage
Luckily, no injuries have occurred.
Investigators determined the fires were intentionally set. They are now are on the hunt for an arsonist.
Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or the state arson hotline at 1-800-762-3017. Tipsters could qualify for a cash reward.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.