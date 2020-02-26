MFD investigating four fires intentionally set at cellphone towers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis investigators believe four fires at cellphone towers in Memphis were intentionally set.
The damage for all four towers is nearly $600,000.
The first two incidents happened on Dec. 5. One on Neil Street, and the other on Faxon Avenue.
The next two incidents are in a location that's a little harder to access.
On Jan. 28 the cell tower on Flicker Street was set on fire, and the latest incident happened on Feb. 17 on Summer Avenue.
"The way the cell towers, they kind of operate like your wireless access points in offices or at your house,” said Mike Brady with Cyber Solutions Group.
Brady says while the damage could cause issues with cell service it’s not likely.
"You can't really set metal on fire, you can only burn some kind of chemical and it just burns the outside of it,” Brady said. "You will lose some signals in some areas when somebody pulls some mischief type stuff, but for the most part you'll keep your signal which you still can function.">
WMC Action News 5 reached out to major cellphone companies about what impact, if any, this could have locally, but haven't heard back.
Investigators are still looking for the arsonist behind the four incidents.
At this point, It’s not clear if it’s one person or multiple people involved.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.