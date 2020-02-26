Rankin County inmate dies in custody, MDOC says

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - An inmate serving 20 years for manslaughter in Lowndes County has died while in prison, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Omar Beard, #221215, died Wednesday at Merit Health Rankin in Brandon. MDOC says the 36-year-old’s death appears to be from natural causes.
An autopsy will determine the official cause and the manner of death.
Beard was sentenced on Feb. 6, 2019. He was housed at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County.
