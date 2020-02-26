Search for suspect continues as investigators ID women killed in shooting, kidnapping Monday

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has identified two women killed Monday by a suspect who is still on the run.
The victims are 25-year-old Destiny Wilkins, of Nesbit, Mississippi, and 23-year-old Nayeli Bobbi Jean Bradford Esha Love, of Memphis and Marion, Arkansas.
Deputies responded to Belmont Run Cove around 3 a.m. Monday where they found one of the women injured. SCSO says the woman was able to give investigators some information before she died at the hospital.
Investigators say the suspect took off from that scene in a car belonging to one of the women. It was later found near Lake Valley Drive and Ross Road with the other woman dead inside.
An SCSO spokesperson said Monday investigators believed the two women and the suspect were inside the car together when the shooting occurred, but it’s not clear how they knew each other.
Investigators have not been able to provide a detailed description of the suspect, saying only that they should be considered “armed and extremely dangerous.”
Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
