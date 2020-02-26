Sheriff: After allegedly killing his parents, Natchez man introduced himself to woman as ‘Jesus Christ'

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - No bond granted Tuesday for the father accused of abducting his 9-month-old baby and killing his parents.
Natchez police say the baby is now safe with her mother.
Colton Prescott is charged with two counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.
The deadly shooting happened Sunday on North Hampton Road.
As Colton Prescott sits behind bars at the Adams County Jail awaiting his preliminary hearing, police are still trying to figure out why he kill his parents.
Chief Walter Armstrong says it was one of the worst crime scenes he has ever seen. “You go in and see blood everywhere."
Natchez police say after an argument with his mom and dad, Prescott shot both his parents in the head at their home Sunday night.
He then allegedly kidnapped the 9-month-old. That is when his desperate run from law enforcement began.
“Anytime someone would commit that violent act, no one could say that child was in safe keeping,” said Chief Walter Armstrong.
Natchez then contacted several agencies around the area to help catch Prescott and get the baby back.
Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten and his team were also part of the search and recovery of the child.
He says Prescott was arrested 10 miles from his parents’ home.
“When he went to the Lake Montrose area, he ended up knocking on a door of a random person’s home and, when the lady opened the door, [Prescott] introduced himself as ‘Jesus Christ’ and he had his baby in his hand, just in a Pamper, in the cold of the night, so she let him in because she knew something was wrong,” said Patten.
Police and sheriff’s officials say they are relieved the baby is safe and Prescott is off the streets.
“Back in 2016, he had another child that got killed in a 4-wheeler accident and, from my understanding, drove him to a deep, dark place” said Patten.
“He didn’t give us a motive for these shooting, but he mentioned some things. Basically admitting to the crime. With his frame my mind as it is, as it was, or perhaps still is, he is certainly better off being incarcerated," said Armstrong. “Very tragic.”
