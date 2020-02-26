5 Star Stories: Secrets, skylights and celebrities of the Peabody Hotel

“While we were beginning the demolition work in the lobby, that beautiful sky-lighted lobby over there now, which was covered with acoustic ceiling, we took some of those panels out one day and daylight came shining through,” said Belz. “We had no idea those skylights were up there, and no one else did. And as we were doing that demolition, we found in the boiler room in one of the wall encasements drawings on the hotel. So it was only after we had acquired it six or eight months that we finally got some drawings about it."