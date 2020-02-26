Tigers turnover leads to loss at SMU

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Remember when the Memphis Tigers turned it over just eight times to beat 22nd ranked Houston Saturday? No such luck Tuesday night at SMU.
On a night when former President George Bush and his wife Laura visit Moody Coliseum in Dallas, the Tigers proceeded to put on a turnover show that rivals any other they’ve had this season.
The U of M coughs it up a whopping 21 times in this game, many of them unforced, and shot just 34% from the floor.
Precious Achiuwa spends most of the contest in foul trouble, but almost singlehandedly brings them back from the brink. Achiuwa had 17 points and seven rebounds in just 19 minutes.
The Mustangs get 13 points and ten boards from Tyson Jolley and limit their turnovers to 13 against Memphis’ pressure defense.
SMU goes on to win it, final score 58-53, despite the Tigers holding the Ponies to just 33% from the floor. The U of M, now 19-9, 8-7 in AAC play, next play at Tulane Saturday night in New Orleans.
