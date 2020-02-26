UTHSC answers questions about coronavirus threat and preparations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The University of Tennessee Health Science Center hosted a news conference Wednesday to answer questions about coronavirus.
Speakers included:
- Jon McCullers, senior executive associate dean of Clinical Affairs in the UTHSC College of Medicine, chair of Pediatrics, Infectious Diseases and Pediatrician in Chief at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital;
- Nick Hysmith, MD, assistant professor Pediatrics, Infectious Diseases at UTHSC and medical director of infection prevention at Le Bonheur;
- a representative of the Shelby County Health Department; and
- Sara Cross, MD, an assistant professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at UTHSC and an infectious disease physician from Regional One Health.
UTHSC discussed how the university and its affiliates are preparing for coronavirus and how they are educating the community about the illness.
The university has active research programs looking into coronavirus that are funded by the National Institutes of Health. UTHSC also has a team of researchers working with SARS and coronavirus.
School officials are currently setting up a website to update the community and offer a more facilitated gathering of information on coronavirus. UTHSC will also be hosting a symposium directed at local healthcare providers.
Representatives from the Shelby County Health Department say it is state law that healthcare providers notify the department if anyone is diagnosed with the virus.
According to the health department, there are three stages to follow when someone is suspected to have the virus:
- Self-monitoring: For individuals who have recently traveled to infected areas
- Quarantine: For individuals who have been exposed and not showing signs
- Isolation: For individuals showing signs or confirmed to have coronavirus
Regional One Health says its staff is prepared for victims of the virus.
