What you need to know about CDC warning on coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday’s remarks from President Trump on the coronavirus follow the announcement from the Centers for Disease Control Tuesday, which put Americans and US health care providers on alert for a likely coronavirus pandemic.
Concern about a possible widespread global infection has increased in recent days, as the number of coronavirus cases has risen significantly. Worldwide, health officials are working to contain cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus that originated in China.
More than 30 countries have confirmed cases.
“It’s not a terrible surprise to most of the people in the infectious disease world that this was going to spread to the United States,” Dr. Stephen Threlkeld, infectious disease specialist.
Tuesday’s warning said doctor’s offices, hospitals, and emergency rooms needed to prepare for a potential influx of patients. Schools and offices also need to develop contingency plans, like working from home.
“It is, I think, very important to plan for the worst. In these circumstances even though I expect that the experience in the United States would be much less severe than what we saw in China,” said Dr. Threlkeld.
The contagious respiratory virus is transmitted by droplets from coughing, sneezing, and hand contact with surfaces that might be infected, though Dr. Threlkeld says the virus does not survive on surfaces for long periods of time.
Despite fears, he says we are equipped to take on the virus.
“This is not uncharted territory at all. In 2009 we had the influenza pandemic. And so we have resources, we have experience with this sort of thing,” said Dr. Threlkeld.
There’s is the chance that the coronavirus could begin to subside as spring and summer arrive, but health officials are not planning for it.
Despite the preparations in place, the CDC stresses that the current risk of contracting the virus remains low.
We also reached out to Shelby County Schools to find out what they’re doing to prepare for potential illnesses. SCS officials provided us with a note that went out to all principals back on Feb. 14, ahead of the spring break travel period. While there was no specific plan laid out, the memo shared information on the virus and guidelines set by the Shelby County Health Department.
