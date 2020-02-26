Windy and cold through the afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will linger for most areas this afternoon, especially north of Memphis. A little sun may come out here or there. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 50s. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Temperatures will fall into the upper 30s with more clouds and maybe a few showers late, especially in northeast Mississippi. Winds will be northeast at 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: There will be another chance for a shower or two Wednesday morning. Clouds will linger much of the day with highs only in the low 40s. It will be windy with gusts up to 20 mph. A flurry or two is possible Wednesday evening, but it’s a very small chance. Lows will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s.
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: Thursday will be dry with some sunshine. High temperatures will stay in the 40s. More clouds will arrive Thursday night into Friday with a possible shower. Highs will remain in the lower 50s Friday. Lows will be in the 30s.
WEEKEND: Highs will climb into the lower to mid 50s Saturday and around 60 on Sunday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds both days. The next chance of rain or storms will arrive Monday and Tuesday of next week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
