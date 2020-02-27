Barbara Corcoran of ‘Shark Tank’ is scammed out of $400K

(CNN/Gray News) – “Shark Tank” investor and host Barbara Corcoran is used to making million-dollar deals, so a $400,000 invoice was little more than a blip in the course of daily business.
Only one problem, it was a phishing scam.
Corcoran said someone emailed the fake invoice to her bookkeeper earlier this week.
The scammer used what initially looked like her assistant’s email address, but on a closer look, it was misspelled by one letter.
The bookkeeper didn't catch it and wired $389,000 to the email address.
When the bookkeeper later followed up with an email to the assistant's correct address, they realized what had happened.
But by then it was too late, and the scammer had disappeared.
Corcoran tweeted: “Lesson learned: Be careful when you wire money!”
Authorities are still investigating, but it doesn't look like she will be getting her money back.
Nearly 30,000 people were victims of phishing attacks last year.
“Phishing is when someone uses fake emails, texts, or calls to get you to share account numbers, SSNs, or your login IDs and pws (passwords),” the Federal Trade Commission said on Twitter. “Scammers use this info to steal your money, your identity, or both.”
To be safe, it’s important to make sure the sender is authentic before clicking on a link or responding to any email or text.
