‘Be prepared’ Gov. Bill Lee says Tennessee has a plan for the coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - While showing support for the permitless carry legislation, Gov. Bill Lee issued a statement concerning the coronavirus in Tennessee.
Lee said, “The most important thing we can do is be prepared.” Lee and the commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health, Lisa Piercey, met with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) a few weeks ago in Washington D.C. concerning the coronavirus.
He also said they are working with TEMA and other emergency preparedness teams on a local, state, and federal level. The governer and emergency teams have scheduled a meeting for Friday at 2:30 p.m.
While making his statement, Lee ensured to the people of Tennessee, “We have a plan and strategy to be prepared.” He also revealed that he has daily interactions with health officials and federal officials concerning the coronavirus.
Gov. Lee promised he would issue a public statement if and when the coronavirus arrives in Tennessee.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.