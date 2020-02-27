2 charged with 2018 Marshall County murder; more charges expected

2 charged with 2018 Marshall County murder; more charges expected
Tericka Williamson and Keith Seldon are charged with the 2018 murder of Atha Falkner. (Source: Marshall County Jail)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | February 27, 2020 at 3:42 PM CST - Updated February 27 at 3:43 PM

MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Two people are charged with a 2018 murder in Marshall County, and the sheriff’s office says they expect more charges to come.

Atha Falkner, 27, was shot and killed at a Marathon gas station in Byhalia, Mississippi in December 2018.

Man killed at gas station

Tericka Williamson, 25, was charged with second-degree murder in August 2019.

On Feb. 20, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office arrested 24-year-old Keith Seldon. He is charged with first-degree murder.

Williamson is out on bond, but Seldon is in the Marshall County Jail on $500,000 bond.

The sheriff’s office says they expect to charge two more people in connection with Falkner’s murder.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.