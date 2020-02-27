Chattanooga seeks revenge on UNCG

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Matt Ryan, Ramon Vila, David Jean-Baptiste and Rod Johnson have combined to account for 65 percent of Chattanooga's scoring this season and 63 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For UNC Greensboro, Isaiah Miller, James Dickey and Kyrin Galloway have scored 46 percent of the team's points this season, including 61 percent of all Spartans points over their last five.