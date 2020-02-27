Cold today, but a nice warm-up this weekend

It's a cold morning with temperatures in the 20s. We will have plenty of sunshine today, but high temperatures will still struggle to break the upper 40s. It will also be chilly tonight with overnight lows in the upper 30s. A weak weather system will approach the Mid-South this evening, which will give us more clouds and a chance for a stray shower after midnight.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 48. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Low: 37. Winds southwest 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: There will also be a chance for a few showers on Friday night, but rain will be hit or miss. High temperatures will reach the lower 50s tomorrow afternoon and overnight lows will dip into the upper 30s.
WEEKEND WEATHER: It will be warmer this weekend with highs around 60 degrees on Saturday and lower 60s Sunday. We will have a mix of sun and clouds and dry conditions this weekend.
NEXT WEEK: Showers will be possible on Monday and Tuesday as a cold front approaches the Mid-South. However, the best chance for thunderstorms will be late Tuesday into Wednesday. A few strong storms with gusty winds and flash flooding will be possible. Some areas could see 3 to 4 inches of rain Monday through Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the 60s next week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.