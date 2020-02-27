Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ARKANSAS CORRUPTION
Nonprofit head sentenced to 30 months in corruption probe
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The former head of a defunct Arkansas nonprofit has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for diverting more than $120,000 from the group to an unnamed state senator in a widening corruption probe. A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced Jerry Walsh, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to conspiring to divert more than $380,000 from South Arkansas Youth Services without the authority of the group's board. Prosecutors say the scheme involved diverting the money to a state senator and the lobbying firm of Rusty Cranford, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to bribing three former lawmakers.
ALCOHOL SALES-MOUNTAIN HOME
Voters in Mountain Home to consider Sunday alcohol sales
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (AP) — Voters in Mountain Home will decide next week whether to allow the off-premises sales of alcohol on Sundays, as more and more cities and counties consider the loosening of alcohol restrictions throughout Arkansas. The Baxter Bulletin reports that the measure to allow Sunday alcohol sales at grocery stores, gas stations and liquor stores is on the March 3 ballot. Under a 2009 state law, municipalities can call a citywide election to decide whether off-premises alcohol sales can be permitted on Sundays.
PENTAGON ARREST
Arkansas man charged with trying to blow up car at Pentagon
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — An Arkansas man has been arrested on charges he tried to blow up a car at the Pentagon. Matthew Dmitri Richardson of Fayetteville made an initial appearance Tuesday afternoon in federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, a day after his arrest. A federal complaint says a Pentagon police officer saw the 19-year-old Richardson standing next to a car and using a cigarette lighter to ignite a piece of fabric that he'd placed in the vehicle's gas tank. The complaint says Richardson said he was going to “blow this vehicle up," as well as himself. Richardson is being held pending a detention hearing Thursday.
MEDICAL MARIJUANA-ARKANSAS
Arkansas judge temporarily blocks new dispensary licenses
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas judge has blocked the state from issuing more licenses to sell medical marijuana. That's after a Pine Bluff dispensary says it was unfairly overlooked for another applicant. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen on Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order as requested by Medicanna of Pine Bluff. Medicanna sued the state Medical Marijuana Commission after another dispensary was awarded a license to sell medical marijuana. Griffen scheduled a March 3 hearing on whether to grant a preliminary injunction against the state. Arkansas voters legalized medical marijuana in 2016, and the state's first dispensaries opened last year.
TEXARKANA PASTOR ARRESTED
Texarkana pastor accused of sexual assault back in custody
TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) — A Texarkana pastor accused of sexual misconduct by 13 people is back in custody. Fifty-six-year-old Logan Wesley III is being held in the Bowie County jail on $1.25 million bond after a grand jury this month returned an indictment with 18 felony counts involving three girls. He was arrested in November on a single felony charge involving one victim and was released after posting $100,000 bond. The Texarkana Gazette reports during a hearing Monday, a judge refused to lower Wesley's new bail and release him on the earlier bond. Wesley is accused of using his status as pastor of a Texarkana, Arkansas, church to sexually abuse young girls.
CONFEDERATE FLAGS-ARKANSAS CEMETARY
Arkansas cemetery allows Confederate flags despite protests
EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas cemetery will continue allowing individuals or groups to place Confederate flags on grave markers unless a family member of the deceased objects, despite complaints that the flag is a racist symbol. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Eureka Springs' cemetery commission approved an amendment earlier this month also requiring anyone wanting to place flags or plaques to get permission from the cemetery superintendent.