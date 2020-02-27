Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MISSING GIRL-TENNESSEE
Missing toddler's mother, grandmother jailed in Tennessee
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The mother and grandmother of a missing 15-month-old girl are both in a Tennessee jail after giving conflicting accounts about the toddler's disappearance. Authorities say they are frustrated by the pair's multiple versions of what happened to Evelyn Mae Boswell. They have charged the girl's 18-year-old mother, Megan Boswell, with filing a false report. Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said at a news conference Wednesday that authorities were searching for the toddler in an area in Wilkes County, North Carolina.
BARR-RELIGIOUS BROADCASTERS
Barr, DeVos speak at religious broadcasters forum
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — U.S. Attorney General William Barr is warning that the decline of religion in America is undermining liberal democracy. Barr made the remarks at the National Religious Broadcasters convention in Tennessee on Wednesday. He also said courts have misinterpreted the Establishment Clause of the Constitution to promote a “culture of disbelief.” U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos spoke earlier in the day. She said religious schools and colleges should be able to get government support on an equal footing with public and non-religious institutions. National Religious Broadcasters describes itself as an international association of Christian communicators. The convention at a Nashville hotel runs through Friday.
STUDENTS KILLED
Tennessee man pleads guilty to killing two high schoolers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man has been sentenced to 44 years in prison without the possibility for parole in the fatal shootings of two high school students. The Shelby County district attorney's office says 21-year-old Antonio D. Turner pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder charges in the deaths of 18-year-old Nicholas Millican and 17-year-old Audrea Reed in February 2018. A judge then sentenced Turner in a plea agreement supported by the victims' families. Authorities said the Kingsbury High School students and Turner briefly argued behind a Memphis business before Turner shot them. Turner rode away on a bicycle. He was arrested two weeks later.
FREE DENTAL CARE
Free dental care offered at Meharry Medical College Saturday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Meharry Medical College in Tennessee and health care provider Remote Area Medical are offering free dental care at an event this week. They will provide free cleanings, fillings, extractions and dental X-rays on Saturday on Meharry's campus in Nashville during Oral Health Day. The school said in a news release services will be provided to up to 600 uninsured or underinsured Middle Tennessee residents. Patients must be at least 18 years old. Tickets will be distributed beginning at 6 a.m. Check-in is at Henry A. Moses Ph.D. Alumni Hall on Meharry’s campus.
LUNCH SHAMING
Lawmakers advance bill to prevent 'lunch shaming' students
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Schools would be banned from “lunch shaming” students unable to afford school meals, under a bill that has been narrowly advanced by a Tennessee House panel. The proposal would ban schools from requiring students with lunch debt to do chores, miss school activities, graduations or other activities that would publicly identify them as being unable to pay for a meal. Schools would also have to help parents and guardians obtain free or reduced-price meals for their students and offer to find any other available assistance. The measure passed the House Education Committee on a 13-10 vote Wednesday. It must still pass the fully House and Senate.
MISSING BOATERS
Search for missing Tennessee boaters now a recovery effort
SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee's wildlife agency says three boaters who have been missing for several days after a weekend fishing tournament are no longer believed to be alive. Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency spokeswoman Amy Snider-Spencer said in a Facebook message Wednesday that the search for two 15-year-old boys and a 43-year-old man has moved from a rescue operation to a recovery effort. The three went missing Saturday on Pickwick Lake. They were not reported missing until Sunday night. Their boat was recovered with extensive damage. Snider-Spencer says the damage, high water flows, and low water and air temperatures have led officials to believe there 's no chance of survival.