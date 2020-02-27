MPD officer appears to be injured after crash in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash in Parkway Village late Wednesday night.
Overnight when the crash happened, we saw a sea of blue escorting an ambulance to the emergency room at Regional One.
The crash happened around 10 p.m. on Cottonwood and Perkins. Debris was scattered on the road after the accident.
Shortly after the crash, several police officers were seen escorting the ambulance to Regional One.
MPD dispatch would not tell us the condition of the person hurt or what let to the crash. We’re keeping close contact with the police to learn more information.
Check back for updates on this investigation.
