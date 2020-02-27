Peyton Manning to receive ‘Distinguished Citizen Award’ from AutoZone Liberty Bowl

February 27, 2020

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - AutoZone Liberty Bowl has announced that Peyton Manning will receive its Distinguished Citizen Award this summer.

The two-time Super Bowl Champion, will receive the award on Sunday, June 7 at the Hilton Memphis Hotel.

A cocktail reception will kick off at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the award presentation at 6:30 p.m.

A live auction and silent auction will also be held during the evening, with 100% of all proceeds going to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The 26th Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl Golf Classic will be held the following day, Monday, June 8 at TPC Southwind.

Manning’s father, Archie, received the Distinguished Citizen Award in 2016.

The Mannings are the first father-son recipients of this award from the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.

