Peyton Manning to receive ‘Distinguished Citizen Award’ from AutoZone Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - AutoZone Liberty Bowl has announced that Peyton Manning will receive its Distinguished Citizen Award this summer.
The two-time Super Bowl Champion, will receive the award on Sunday, June 7 at the Hilton Memphis Hotel.
A cocktail reception will kick off at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner and the award presentation at 6:30 p.m.
A live auction and silent auction will also be held during the evening, with 100% of all proceeds going to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
The 26th Annual AutoZone Liberty Bowl Golf Classic will be held the following day, Monday, June 8 at TPC Southwind.
Manning’s father, Archie, received the Distinguished Citizen Award in 2016.
The Mannings are the first father-son recipients of this award from the AutoZone Liberty Bowl.
