Southaven police searching for suspect in attempted child abduction

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police need your help identifying a man suspected of trying to abduct children.
Wednesday morning, officers were called to Great Barrington Drive in regards to a suspicious vehicle.
The individual was driving a silver passenger car.
The man was seen talking to children as they were walking to the bus stop.
Police say he then stopped and attempted to lure the children into his vehicle.
Call Southaven Police at (662)393-0228 if you have any information.
