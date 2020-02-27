Sun will give way to more clouds tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect plenty of sun through sunset. Highs will run in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be west at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds with a stray shower possible. Lows will drop into the upper 30s. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. A stray shower is possible late in the day. Highs will reach the low to mid 50s. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s Friday night with a few lingering clouds.
WEEKEND: Highs will climb into the upper 50s Saturday with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Expect low to mid 60s on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and winds picking up out of the southwest. Lows at night will be in the low to mid 40s Saturday night.
NEXT WEEK: The next chance of rain or storms will arrive Monday into Tuesday. Rain could be heavy at times on Tuesday. High will be in the 60s. Rain should end by Wednesday afternoon with dry weather returning for Thursday and Friday.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.