Sunshine returns tomorrow, but we have to wait just a little longer for a warm up

TONIGHT: Gradual Clearing Wind: NW 5-10 Low: 28
THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: W 5-10 High: 46
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: SW 5-10 Low: 37
THIS WEEK: Cold dry air streams in from the northwest overnight and will remain through the day tomorrow. Clouds increase tomorrow night along with a very slight chance of a stray shower as a southerly flow returns. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with scattered showers and high temperatures in the mid 60s with lows remaining in the mid 60s. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms. Rain will be heavy at times. Highs will be in the upper 60s with lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers early in the day and high temperatures in the lower 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
