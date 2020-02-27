TSA finds loaded gun at Memphis International Airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A passenger was escorted out of the Memphis International Airport after a loaded gun was found at a security check-point.
Officials said they found the loaded firearm around 5:30 Thursday morning. The loaded DB 9mm handgun was located in a passenger’s carry-on bag.
TSA alerted airport police who took possession of the bag and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area.
According to MEM, firearms can be transmitted in checked baggage if they are unloaded, in a proper carrying case, and declared to by the airline. However, they are prohibited in carry-on bags.
“Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint,” said Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson. “Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items.”
So far, the Memphis International Airport has found nine firearms this month, according to a release.
Passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint could get civil penalties from TSA and possibly face criminal charges.
