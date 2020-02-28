AutoZone Liberty Bowl tabs latest Distinguished Citizen Award winner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s always time to talk football here in the Mid-South, and the AutoZone Liberty Bowl announces Peyton Manning as the winner of its Distinguished Citizen Award.
Manning is well known in the Mid-South because of his stellar career as quarterback of the Tennessee Vols. As a Pro, he was a five-time NFL MVP, and two time SuperBowl Champion.
His dad, Archie Manning, and his coach at the Indianapolis Colts, Tony Dungy, are also Distinguished Citizen Award winners.
AutoZone Liberty Bowl executive director Steve Ehrhart said Manning has reached the pinnacle in his career.
“He has achieved so much.” Ehrhart said, “Not only a wonderful Tennessee career and NFL career, but the good things he’s done even before he retired. The Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital in Indiana and now to help out St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, we’re overjoyed with Peyton.”
Manning will be honored on June 7 at the Distinguished Citizen Award Dinner at the East Memphis Hilton.
