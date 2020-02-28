Belmont looks to extend streak vs Tennessee St.

SQUAD LEADERS: Sophomores Nick Muszynski and Adam Kunkel have led the Bruins. Muszynski has averaged 15.1 points and 6.4 rebounds while Kunkel has recorded 16.9 points per game. The Tigers have been led by Wesley Harris and Carlos Marshall Jr.. Harris has averaged 11.6 points and 6.1 rebounds while Marshall has put up 11.7 points and 4.2 rebounds per game.