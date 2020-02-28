Bloomberg makes Memphis campaign stop ahead of Super Tuesday presidential primary in Ark., Tenn.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The countdown is on to Super Tuesday, with four days until voters head to the polls to cast ballots in the presidential preference primary. Both Tennessee and Arkansas vote on that day, so Democratic candidates are keeping eyes on the Mid-South.
Former New York City Mayor and Billionaire Michael Bloomberg came to Minglewood Hall in Memphis Friday morning as part of a day of stops across the state of Tennessee. Bloomberg has not been on the ballot for any of the February contests, so he’s betting on a strong showing on Super Tuesday.
State lawmakers and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland rolled out the welcome mat for Mike Bloomberg Friday morning. Strickland noted he was one of the first mayors to endorse Bloomberg for president. Strickland and Bloomberg have a noted relationship, with Memphis being one of a handful cities in 2019 that received a special designation from Bloomberg Philanthropies on data-driven government. The city has also received Bloomberg Philanthropies grant money.
“He is fearless. He is effective. He is an important voice on urgent matters this nation faces,” said Strickland. “He gets it done in business. He gets it done in government. He gets it done.”
The three-term mayor of New York City is leaning hard on the 14 Super Tuesday states like Tennessee and Arkansas to give him a shot in the Democratic contest for president.
“He’s completely opposite of Trump. He doesn’t say he knows everything,” said Sean Montgomery, a Bloomberg supporter.
Bloomberg campaigned to a crowd of a few hundred in Memphis Friday, with a roughly 20-minute speech and cheers from supporters.
“Under this president, our constitution and freedoms and values are under attack, and we cannot afford to go backwards. We cannot afford four more years of Donald Trump,” Bloomberg said.
Protesters posted up outside made reference to Bloomberg’s self-funded campaign, his net worth of $50 billion, and the controversial stop and frisk practice in New York City that Bloomberg implemented, which targeted African-Americans and Latinos.
Those inside the rally said stop and frisk is in the past.
“He apologized. I accept his apology. I think it’s time to move forward,” said Memphian Bruce Willis.
The last minute campaigning is aimed at reaching out to undecided Democrats, who may be waiting until Tuesday to make their choice.
“Typically, you do see more people voting on Election Day because the landscape is changing everyday,” said Linda Phillips, Shelby County Administrator of Elections.
Wednesday actress Ashley Judd stumped in Memphis for Elizabeth Warren. Amy Klobuchar has a rally planned for Friday evening in Nashville, and Mayor Pete Buttigieg has a Nashville event scheduled for Saturday afternoon.
