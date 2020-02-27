Clouds are back and so is the chance of rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: SW 5-10 Low: 38
FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy Wind: W 5-15 High: 53
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: NW 5 Low: 36
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be partly cloudy and windy along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers are likely Monday with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the mid 60s with lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be cloudy with showers and high temperatures near 60 with lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again near 60.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.