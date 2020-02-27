Clouds are back and so is the chance of rain

NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers are likely Monday with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms. Rain could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the mid 60s with lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be cloudy with showers and high temperatures near 60 with lows in the upper 30s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again near 60.