Peace activist’s nephew accidentally shot, killed by best friend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A non-violence activist is grieving after one of her family members was shot and killed Sunday.
The death of 16-year-old Jordan Milan shook the community.
The Ride of Tears happened nearly three weeks ago. It was an emergency ride organized after three children died at the hands of gun violence.
Now, one Mid-South woman is getting ready to do it all over again. But this time it will be hitting a little closer to home.
Mary Trice’s 16-year-old nephew Jordan Milan shot at a home here on Kings Crown Drive, just off Riverdale road Sunday.
He was shot by his 17-year-old best friend.
“Even the detective said when they read the text message through their phones, they were brothers,” said Trice.
Jordan was shot by his friend who was playing with a gun.
His friend is now charged with reckless homicide.
“They are extremely preventable. Again, we are reminding young people to not play with guns, if they spot a gun or see a gun to notify an adult,” said Captain Anthony Buckner, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.
Captain Anthony Buckner with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office says gun locks are given away for free at all sheriff sub stations and police precincts in the city.
It could help lower the state's growing gun problem.
According to the Safe Tennessee Project, in 2018 Tennessee ranked fourth in the country for overall firearm deaths involving people 0 to 19 years old -- 137 were killed by gunfire.
Trice and the other "Ride of Tears" volunteers will be leading the processional for Jordan's funeral Saturday.
“We gots to get those guns out of the stores for our babies. Stop teaching at an early age to shoot a gun,” said Trice.
We also spoke with Milan's father, who’s a local rapper.
He wrote the song "Ballin in My J's" for his son. He loves Michael Jordan, which is no surprise since he named his son Jordan.
Jordan Milan was a student at Southwind High School.
