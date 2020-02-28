901 FC prepares for return to Bluff City pitch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We are one week out before the start of year two for Memphis 901 FC.
A team with a lot of hopes after its inaugural season in the United Soccer League was a hit in the stands but needed work on the pitch. During its two preseason games so far, the 901 focusing on certain themes to help prepare for when the regular season rolls around.
Some of those themes, pressing, moving the ball quickly, reactions, and spacing. Head Coach Tim Mulqueen guided the club to a 9-18-7 mark in year one. Most of the losses by just one goal.
Mulch believes the club has added the right pieces in the offseason to help the team win those close games.
“We’re much different in terms of experience in our locker room, our leadership within the group, guys have had a year to understand the city and most of the guys have played in the league,” said Mulqueen. “So, it’s a much more experienced and veteran team than we had last year.”
901 FC’s final exhibition game is Saturday against the U of M men’s soccer team. The season officially begins March 7 at 6 p.m. against the Indy 11. Both Matches are Downtown at AutoZone Park.
