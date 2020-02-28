A few evening showers but a warmer weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sun will give way to clouds with temperatures falling slowly back into the 40s this evening. A few showers are possible near or after sunset. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower before midnight. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s. Winds will be northwest at 5-10 mph.
WEEKEND: Highs will climb into the upper 50s Saturday with a mostly sunny sky. Lows at night will be in the mid to upper 40s Saturday night. Expect low to mid 60s on Sunday with increasing clouds and winds picking up out of the southwest. Showers will be possible by late afternoon into the evening, especially in eastern Arkansas. Rain will be likely Sunday night with mild temperatures.
NEXT WEEK: Heavy rain at times Monday through Wednesday with a few embedded thunderstorms. The main severe threat should say south of our area, but 2-5 inches of rain is possible. High will be in the 60s. Rain will continue through early Wednesday then dry weather returns Thursday and Friday with cooler temperatures.
Spencer Denton
