Former Tiger Gibson shines at NFL combine

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NFL combine is underway in Indianapolis, and a Memphis Tiger figures prominently in day one of the on-field festivities. NFL scouts all over Lucas Oil Stadium to watch the best college talent available for the June draft.
Former University of Memphis star Antonio Gibson lights up the timers in the 40-yard dash. His First attempt is 4.4 seconds, that ties him for best in class with Devon Duvernay of Texas.
Gibson’s second attempt was a 4.43, which is also faster than anybody else. He draws praise from NFL analyst and former Tennessee defensive back Charles Davis.
“I see him as a running back from the University of Memphis, a dynamic guy,” Davis says. “Every time he touches the ball, big plays result. He could be another guy with that build of finding him all over the place whether it’s in the backfield or the slot because just getting the ball in his hands I think is a very good thing.”
Other Mid-South receivers on day one of the combine, Tennessee’s Marquez Callaway, and Mississippi State’s Stephen Guidry.
Gibson will be back on display with the running backs Friday along with former Tiger teammate Patrick, Taylor, Jr. The 2020 NFL Draft begins April 23rd in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.