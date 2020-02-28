5 Great Things: 84-year-old Ole Miss fan wins new car; AT&T donates $10K to Memphis non-profits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mid-Southerners leapt ahead of Leap Day to make Great Things happen in their community. Here are 5 from this week.
An 84-year-old woman won a 2020 Nissan Altima during an Ole Miss basketball game. Mary Ann Wakefield drilled a putt from across the floor of The Pavilion and sank the shot from 94 feet, becoming an internet sensation.
The 31st annual Soup Sunday hosted more than 50 restaurants and hundreds of guests at FedEx Forum. The fundraiser benefits Youth Villages mentoring program.
AT&T's Believe Tennessee initiative donated $10,000 each to Lifeline to Success, JIFF or Juvenile Intervention and Faith-Based Follow-Up and Hope Works. That money will help the three non-profits with their offender re-entry programs.
The Baron Hirsch Congregation hosted its fourth annual “Great Big Sandwich Make." Volunteers gathered to make peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, which were donated to St. Mary’s Catholic Church Soup Kitchen.
AutoZone Liberty Bowl announced two-time Super Bowl Champion Peyton Manning will be awarded its Distinguished Citizen Award this summer. Manning’s father, Archie, received the Distinguished Citizen Award in 2016 -- making the duo the first father/son recipients of that award.
