Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Danilo Gallinari scored 24 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from 19 points down in the third quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 112-108. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points and Chris Paul added 17 for the Thunder, who have won five straight and 14 of 17. Six Thunder players scored in double figures. Harrison Barnes scored 21 points and Harry Giles added a season-high 19 for the Kings. De'Aaron Fox, the Kings' No. 2 scorer, sat out with lower abdominal muscle tightness. Buddy Hield, who played at the University of Oklahoma, finished with 15 points.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Jessika Carter had 21 points and 11 rebounds for her 11th double-double of the season and five Mississippi State players scored in double figures as the No. 10 Bulldogs beat Arkansas 92-83. Jordan Danberry had 19 points as the Bulldogs’ lone senior on Senior Night. Freshman Aliyah Matharu scored 18, Andra Espinoza-Hunter had 13 points off the bench, and Chloe Bibby finished with 11. Alexis Tolefree scored 30 points and Amber Ramirez had 18 for Arkansas.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Mason Jones scored a game-high 37 points and Arkansas started the game on a 14-1 run and never trailed in an 86-69 win over Tennessee. Jones, the SEC's leading scorer, scored nine of the 14 to start the game. He was joined in double figures by teammates Isaiah Joe and Desi Sills, who had 22 and 13 respectively. Tennessee’s 10 first-half turnovers were its demise. The Razorbacks scored 18 points in the opening 20 minutes off those Volunteers giveaways. In response, Tennessee countered with just three points off three Arkansas turnovers in the same span. Jordan Bowden led Tennessee with 19 points.
UNDATED (AP) — There are two intriguing games in the Big 12 on Saturday that feature teams that are likely locks for the NCAA Tournament against teams that have some work to do. The first happens in Lubbock, where Texas takes on No. 22 Texas Tech in a game that could help to solidify the Longhorns' at-large resume. The second happens in Morgantown, where Oklahoma plays No. 20 West Virginia. Elsewhere, top-ranked Kansas visits Kansas State in the first meeting between the schools since their game in Lawrence ended in a brawl that spilled into the stands.