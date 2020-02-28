Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikael Granlund became only the fourth player in NHL history to score a game-tying goal in the final 10 seconds of regulation and then score the game-winner in overtime as the Nashville Predators beat Calgary 4-3. It was a playoff atmosphere between the Western Conference's two wild-card teams. Granlund tied it up beating the buzzer, then scored the game-winner 1:20 into overtime. Ryan Ellis called Granlund Captain Clutch. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons also had a goal apiece, with Ellis having three assists. Mikael Backlund had a goal and two assists as Calgary stayed a point ahead of Nashville.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Keeneland and Churchill Downs will enact safety reforms that include the race-day ban of the anti-bleeding medication Lasix for 2-year-olds along with mandatory veterinary inspections before workouts and race entry. The measures also include enhanced reporting of horses’ fitness for trainers and vets. The policy changes will take effect for spring meets at Keeneland and Churchill Downs that begin in April. Trainers and attending vets must agree not to enter a horse unless the vet says it is fit to race three days before entry. Trainers also cannot work a horse unless the vet finds him fit five days beforehand.
UNDATED (AP) — Major League Soccer embarks on its 25th season this weekend with 26 teams, including expansion clubs in Miami and Nashville. The league has come a long way from the 10 teams that started off the MLS in 1996. This year all eyes will be on Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, who joins the LA Galaxy. David Beckham's long-awaited MLS team, Inter Miami, also finally takes to the field.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Rhyne Howard made 4 of 12 from 3-point range and scored 25 points help No. 15 Kentucky beat Georgia 88-77. Kentucky moved into a tie for third place in the SEC with one game remaining. The top four teams get a double-bye in the conference tournament. KeKe McKinney's 3-pointer with 3:37 left gave the Wildcats an 80-68 lead and they led by double digits the rest of the way. Jenna Staiti led Georgia with 22 points.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kylee Shook matched a season high with 18 points and added 10 rebounds as No. 5 Louisville beat Boston College 68-48 and clinched the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title. The Cardinals claimed the program’s first outright regular-season title since winning Conference USA in 2001. The Eagles, who had their five-game winning streak get snapped, were led by Tyler Soule’s 11 points.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Shakem Johnson had 17 points as Tennessee State topped Jacksonville State 65-55. Wesley Harris had 13 points and seven rebounds for Tennessee State. Michael Littlejohn added 10 points and six rebounds. Jacksonville State scored 13 first-half points, a season low for the team. Kayne Henry had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Gamecocks. Jacara Cross added 12 points.