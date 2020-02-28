Is that the Hustle out there playing as the Grizzlies?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You won’t have to blink if you look at Memphis Grizzlies and think you’re watching the Memphis Hustle play for the next couple of weeks.
That’s because the Grizz are bringing up just about everybody from their Southaven based G-League affiliate. The latest callup on a ten-day contract is Jarrod Uthoff, a 6′9″ forward from Iowa who’s earned G-League All-Star Honors this year.
He averaged a double-double 19 points and ten rebounds while leading the Hustle to a G-League Western Conference-leading 26-and-11 record.
Injuries have forced the Grizzlies to dip into the Hustle roster for help.
Josh Jackson was called up just before the trade deadline and is averaging more than eight points and four rebounds off the bench.
Former Arkansas Star Dusty Hannahs, another G-League All-Star, was just called up for a ten day this week.
John Konchar and Yuta Watanabe are also now with the big club. The Grizzlies host the Sacramento Kings Friday night at FedEx Forum.
