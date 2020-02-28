Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

PERMITLESS CARRY
Tennessee governor backs permitless carry legislation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is coming out in full support of allowing most people in the state to carry a firearm in public without a background check or training. Lee said Thursday that his administration will soon introduce legislation allowing “permitless carry” to take effect in Tennessee. Also known as “constitutional carry" by supporters, Lee says the proposal would allow most adults 21 and older to carry firearms, concealed or openly, without a license that currently requires a background check and training. If approved, Tennessee would join 16 other states that currently have some sort of permitless carry.
PODIATRIST DRUG CHARGES
Tennessee podiatrist guilty of illegally distributing drugs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee podiatrist has pleaded guilty to illegally distributing controlled substances. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Tennessee, Timothy Abbott appeared in U.S. District Court on Wednesday. In court, Abbott admitted that on 44 occasions between April 2013 and February 2019 he distributed hydrocodone to patients without a legitimate medical purpose. The Nashville podiatrist pleaded guilty to seven counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances before Chief U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw Jr. Sentencing is scheduled for August 21.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-SUPER-TUESDAY
Democrats focus on Super Tuesday even as S. Carolina looms
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina primary is just two days away, but the race is quickly going national as candidates pivot to the 14 states that vote on Super Tuesday. The move is in part a recognition of Joe Biden's strength in South Carolina, with most of the focus on the margin of his victory and who might come in second place. But it's also an effort to tap into the hundreds of delegates at stake in the Super Tuesday contests. About a third of the delegates needed to secure the Democratic nomination will be on the table.
PROFESSOR ARREST
Justice Dept. charges professor with hiding ties to China
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says a professor at the University of Tennessee has been arrested on charges that he hid his relationship with a Chinese university at the same time he received research grants from the federal government. Anming Hu was charged with three counts of wire fraud and three counts of making false statements. The arrest is part of a broader Justice Department crackdown against university researchers who conceal their ties to Chinese institutions. A lawyer for Hu did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
BODY IN TRUNK
Woman in custody after body found in trunk
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Police say the body of a Florida woman missing since last Friday was found in the trunk of a car in Tennessee and a suspect was taken into custody. A statement from police in Titusville, Florida, says investigators identified the body found Wednesday as Anna Primavere. The body was discovered by police in Lebanon, Tennessee, after the execution of a search warrant. Police say the car's owner, 27-year-old Courtney Dawn Gibson, turned herself in on Thursday. Titusville police said they think Primavere was killed Friday and Gibson left the area Saturday and went to her parents' home in Tennessee.
MISSING GIRL-TENNESSEE
Missing toddler's mother, grandmother jailed in Tennessee
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The mother and grandmother of a missing 15-month-old girl are both in a Tennessee jail after giving conflicting accounts about the toddler's disappearance. Authorities say they are frustrated by the pair's multiple versions of what happened to Evelyn Mae Boswell. They have charged the girl's 18-year-old mother, Megan Boswell, with filing a false report. Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said at a news conference Wednesday that authorities were searching for the toddler in an area in Wilkes County, North Carolina.