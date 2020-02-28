Local hospitals celebrate 2020 Leap Year with newborn and NICU babies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hospitals in Memphis are excited about the 2020 Leap Year, looking forward to the extra day by dressing up newborn babies and NICU babies in frog fashion -- crocheted frog costumes.
Saint Francis Hospital even added crocheted lily pads and bottoms to give their newborns a little extra flair. Regional One officials say they are taking this year’s leap year as an opportunity to give their NICU babies some extra love and care.
If you would like to learn more about Regional One’s NICU team and their efforts, visit https://www.regionalonehealth.org/foundation/.
