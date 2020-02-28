Man charged with vehicular homicide following deadly crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged in connection with a deadly crash on Thursday night.
According to an affidavit, Hesler Munguia was driving a 2013 GMC Sierra on Covington Pike when he hit 2017 Honda Accord.
Investigators say Munguia disregarded the red light at the intersection of Covington Pike and I-40, causing him to crash into the other vehicle as it was turning.
Police say two people were occupying the Honda Accord at the time of the crash. Jordan Durham was driving and was critically injured. Scott Pugh was in the front passenger seat and was fatally injured. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Munguia exited his vehicle and fled the scene on foot, according to witnesses.
One witness chased after Munguia, caught him and detained him until police arrived.
Once officers made the scene, they detected the odor of alcohol on Mungia and his eyes were bloodshot. He also did not have a valid driver’s license or car insurance.
Munguia admitted to drinking a large quantity of alcohol prior to the crash.
His charges include vehicular homicide, driving under the influence, reckless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, vehicular assault, and disregarding a traffic signal.
