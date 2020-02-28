MDOC: 2 inmates die in hospital at Parchman

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Department of Corrections says two inmates died in the hospital at Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman within hours of one another.
One of the inmates died Thursday and the other died Friday. MDOC says both deaths are believed to be due to natural causes.
The identities of the inmates have not been released at this time. Officials at MDOC say they are working to notify their families.
MDOC says an autopsy will confirm their official cause of death.
These recent deaths bring the total inmate deaths at Mississippi prisons 21 since Dec. 29, 2019.
