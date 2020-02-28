Memphis Catholic Diocese releases list of clergy 'credibly accused of sexual misconduct’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Catholic Diocese of Memphis has released a list of 20 priests who once served in west Tennessee “credibly accused of sexual misconduct involving minors.”
The list comes after Bishop David P. Talley asked for an investigation into allegations made against clergy shortly after he was appointed.
In March 2019, the Richmond, Virginia Diocese named the first Catholic bishop of Memphis, Bishop Carroll Dozier, on a list of priests accused of child sex abuse.
According to the Richmond Diocese, the allegations against Dozier didn’t come to light until 1985, nearly 15 years after he became bishop in Memphis.
Tally learned of the allegations soon after he was appointed to the Diocese of Memphis. He has since dedicated his efforts to investigating allegations made against other Memphis priests.
Investigators reviewed more than 600 files involving 338 priests and 104 deacons, according to the Diocese of Memphis.
According to information released by the Diocese of Memphis Friday, investigators deemed credible allegations of sexual misconduct involving minors against the following priests, including Dozier.
Talley writes the Diocese of Memphis has no files or evidence of credible allegations against Dozier prior to his death or inclusion on the list of the Diocese of Richmond; however, Talley writes that including Dozier’s name on this list is appropriate because of the Diocese of Richmond’s findings.
