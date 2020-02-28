Memphis looks to extend streak vs Tulane

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Tulane has been fueled by senior leadership this year while Memphis has relied on freshmen. Seniors Christion Thompson, K.J. Lawson and Nic Thomas have combined to score 50 percent of Tulane's points this season. On the other side, freshmen Precious Achiuwa, Alex Lomax, Lester Quinones, Boogie Ellis and D.J. Jeffries have collectively accounted for 64 percent of all Memphis scoring, including 74 percent of the team's points over its last five.TERRIFIC TESHAUN: Teshaun Hightower has connected on 30.7 percent of the 114 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 18 over his last three games. He's also converted 75 percent of his free throws this season.