Mid-South business headlines: The Penny Hardaway brand; Indigo AG cuts 150 jobs in Memphis, Boston

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re taking a look at some of this week’s biggest business headlines impacting the Mid-South with Greg Akers, Editor-in-Chief of the Memphis Business Journal.
This week’s cover story profiles University of Memphis Men’s Basketball Head Coach Penny Hardaway. MBJ is breaking down the impact Hardaway has had on the U of M’s fortunes — as well as his rise as a pitchman, both locally and internationally.
Agritech start-up Indigo AG is cutting 150 jobs in Memphis and Boston and closing its operations in Australia as it realigns its operations. Sources say the company is shifting focus to software development and its grain platform, and with less focus on its agronomy and transportation businesses.
Naval Support Activity Mid-South will no longer provide primary health care to non-active duty patients at its Millington clinic. According to the Defense Health Agency, 3,159 patients in the Mid-South are affected by the decision.
