Police investigate deadly crash at busy intersection overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are looking for information after a deadly crash near I-40 overnight.
Police were called to Covington Pike at I-40 around 11:00 Thursday evening.
Firefighters said one person was taken to Regional One Medical Center, another person was dead at the scene.
The crash caused ramps at the intersection to be shut down for hours overnight.
We’re still working to confirm what caused the crash, check back for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.