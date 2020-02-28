Showers today, dry and warmer weekend

A few light showers are moving through this morning, but rain is spotty and not impacting everyone. We will be dry this afternoon with sunshine, but there will be another round of scattered showers this evening from 5 pm to 10 pm. It's also chilly this morning with temperatures in the 30s, but highs this afternoon will be back in the lower 50s.
TODAY: Partly cloudy. 20%. High: 53. Winds will be west 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 20%. Low: 36. Winds northeast 5-10 mph.
WEEKEND WEATHER: Sunshine will be back tomorrow, which will help high temperatures climb to near 60 degrees. Although there will be a few more clouds on Sunday, most of the day will be dry with highs in the mid-60s. Rain will arrive after sunset and showers will stick around through the start of next week.
NEXT WEEK: A cold front will stall over our area on Monday, which will give us a chance for scattered showers. The front will finally start to push through the area on Tuesday. This will result in heavy rain and a few thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon and evening. Showers will linger in north Mississippi on Wednesday. Rainfall totals will be 2 to 3 inches through Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the 60s through Thursday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.