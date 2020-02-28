Suspect charged in Coldwater, Miss. officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man investigators say shot an officer during an unrelated traffic stop in January has been arrested and charged.
Byron Eugene Rogers, 22, is charged with aggravated assault of a police officer after officials say he approached an officer while he was handling a traffic stop with motorists on Highway 306 and Highway 51. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says Rogers initially had a knife in hand.
After being warded off by the officer, he went back to his truck and returned to the officer with a gun. They exchanged gunfire leaving the officer with a gunshot wound to the head. Rogers was struck in the “middle area” according to District Attorney John Champion.
Rogers was released from the hospital over the weekend and surrendered to officials Monday.
He is booked in Tate County Jail.
