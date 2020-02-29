Dry for now but rain chances go up again tomorrow evening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A few clouds tonight and clouds will continue to pour in through the day Sunday. The first half of Sunday will be dry for most although we can’t rule out a stray shower. Rain will become likely by Sunday evening and night as the pattern will turn more unsettled to start the work week.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: S 5-10 Low: 46
SUNDAY: Increasing clouds & breezy. Wind: S 10-15 5 High: 64
SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain likely & breezy. Wind: S 10-15 Low: 54
THE WEEKEND: Partly cloudy tonight as winds turn more southerly and pull in more moisture from the Gulf. Sunday clouds will thicken up and increase along with a few showers likely by evening or by Sunday night. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 60s with a breezy south wind at 10 to 15 mph. Rain will continue overnight with lows falling into the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be cloudy with scattered showers along with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows only falling to near 60. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and possibly a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid 60s and overnight lows near 50. Wednesday will likely begin with rain and then become dry and gradually clear by the late afternoon or evening. Highs will be near 60 with lows in the lower 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again near 60 and lows near 40. Friday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.